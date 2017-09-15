Certis Cisco guard accidentally fires shot at Changi Airport; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A Certis Cisco security guard accidentally fired his gun at Changi Airport early on Friday morning (Sep 15).



"Certis Cisco confirms the incident of an accidental discharge of firearm involving an auxiliary police officer this morning at 5.45am," the security firm said in a statement.



The incident happened at a restricted staff-only rest area, outside the airport's perimeter fence and away from passenger terminals, it said, and added that no one had been injured.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 6.09am, and that investigations are ongoing.

Certis Cisco has launched an investigation into the incident. The firm is also assisting police with investigations.