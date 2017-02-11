Certis Cisco officer dies after accident at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Certis Cisco officer died after being hit by a car at Tuas Checkpoint in the wee hours of Friday (Feb 10).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and an auxiliary police officer (APO) along Tuas Checkpoint viaduct at 2.30am.

The APO was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital but later died of his injuries. The 28-year-old male driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act.

A statement posted on the Certis Cisco website said it deeply regrets the passing of LCP (APF) Norman Samri. "We will be providing assistance and support to the bereaved family," it said.



