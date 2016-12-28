Certis CISCO to hire up to 120 Taiwanese as auxiliary police in Singapore

SINGAPORE: For the first time, private security firm Certis CISCO is looking to Taiwan to fill auxiliary police officer (APO) positions in Singapore.

It will hold a recruitment drive in Taiwan for about a week next month, seeking to hire up to 120 people there.

The firm traditionally hires Singaporeans, Permanent Residents and Malaysians, and has more than 3,500 APOs, more than half of which are locals. APOs are deployed to complement police resources, supporting the Singapore Police Force at major events and protecting sensitive installations.

Job advertisements posted on Taiwanese job portals have listed responsibilities of the officers, which include providing armed security and patrolling.

The salary offered is S$2,675 a month and air-conditioned accommodation is provided, with the officers only having to pay for utilities and meals. Other benefits listed in the advertisements include overtime for at least 12 hours of work a day, health insurance and annual bonuses.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Certis CISCO said candidates should be university graduates aged between 20 and 40 and must have a good command of English. It also said those hired would be eligible for a S$2,000 joining bonus and an additional S$2,000 completion bonus at the end of the two-year contract.

A spokesperson did not explain why the firm is targeting Taiwanese in its recruitment exercise, but said a shortage of manpower is a "perennial situation" in Singapore and that it had been “working with the authorities to recruit from suitable alternate sources”.

In April this year, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said in parliament that Singapore deploys about 7,000 auxiliary police officers islandwide and has "fairly strict requirements" of APOs. He also stated that the Home Affairs Ministry ensures that majority of these officers are Singaporeans, and that only Singaporeans are deployed at land checkpoints.

Certis CISCO said the first batch of Taiwanese APOs will be ready to be deployed after April 2017. It added that it has no plans to hold overseas recruitment drives in other locations outside of Malaysia and Taiwan.