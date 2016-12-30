Chaly Mah named as STB's new Chairman

SINGAPORE: Former Chairman of Deloitte Singapore Chaly Mah Chee Kheong will take over from Mr Chew Choon Seng as the Chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board from Sunday (Jan 1), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday.

In a press release, MTI said Mr Chew will step down after six years at the statutory board.

MTI Permanent Secretary Loh Khum Yean said Mr Chew played a "key role" in shaping Singapore's tourism strategies during his term and helped make the island a choice destination for both leisure and business travellers.



"I would like to thank him for his invaluable contributions and leadership during his time with STB, he said, adding that he was "confident" that Mr Mah would continue to "build on the good work and steer STB in its next exciting stage of development".

Mr Mah retired from professional services firm Deloitte on May 31 after serving for over 38 years. His last post was Vice Chairman of Deloitte Global Board of Directors.



The new STB Chairman is currently the Chairman of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, the Singapore Accountancy Commission and the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School Accounting Advisory Board, as well as a board member of the NUS Board of Trustees, Singapore Economic Development Board and Sentosa Development Corporation.

On Friday, MTI also announced other changes to STB's board, with all new appointments to take effect on Sunday: