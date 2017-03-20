Chang Hwee Nee appointed National Heritage Board CEO

SINGAPORE: Ms Chang Hwee Nee will be appointed as the National Heritage Board's chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from May 1, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a media release on Monday (Mar 20).

Ms Chang, 54, will take over from Rosa Huey Daniel, who was appointed CEO of National Arts Council but has continued to oversee key projects at NHB pending the appointment of a new chief executive.

Ms Chang is currently Deputy Secretary (Planning) of the Ministry of National Development (MND) where she oversees policies relating to land use, greenery, biodiversity, construction, the built environment and food security.

She served as a member of the NHB Board from 2009 to 2015 and has a strong interest in Singapore’s heritage, MCCY said in its media release.

"Ms Chang’s leadership experience will be instrumental in leading NHB as it works with the Ministry to draw up the long-term heritage plan for Singapore, strengthen the museum and heritage ecosystem, enhance the outreach to schools, and engage the wider community," said MCCY.

"Her ability to work with multiple stakeholders will deepen engagement with heritage supporters from the people, private and public sectors, on Singapore’s shared heritage and national identity."