Changes in Permanent Secretary appointments from January 2017

SINGAPORE: Three civil servants will be taking on new positions or see a change to their portfolio from Jan 1, announced the Public Service Division (PSD) on Thursday (Dec 22).

Mr Ng How Yue, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Law will concurrently be Second Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health.



At the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Mr Gabriel Lim will be redesignated as Permanent Secretary. He is currently the second Permanent Secretary at the ministry. With his new appointment, Mr Lim will relinquish his post as CEO of the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Mr Lim will take over the Permanent Secretary position at MCI from Mr Aubeck Kam who will remain Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Manpower.