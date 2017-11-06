Changes to CPF Act passed, lowering barriers to transfer funds to parents, grandparents

With the changes, an additional 340,000 CPF members will be able to transfer funds from their CPF account to their parents and grandparents for their retirement.

SINGAPORE: More people will be able to transfer funds from their CPF account to their parents and grandparents, as changes to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Act were passed in Parliament on Monday (Nov 6).

In moving the CPF (Amendments) bill for a second reading, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said this change will give members more options to strengthen the retirement adequacy of their parents and grandparents.



“In particular, it will help members who want to increase their parents’ or grandparents’ retirement savings but may not be able to do so through cash top-ups," she told the House.

Mrs Teo noted that currently, about 20 per cent of CPF members aged 30 to 70 meet the current thresholds to make transfers to their parents and grandparents. But with the amendment, 30 per cent of CPF members will be eligible, which is an increase of about 340,000.

With the amendments, members will be able to transfer savings from their CPF accounts to their parents or grandparents after setting aside the basic retirement sum if they have property pledges or charges to meet the full retirement sum. Under existing rules, CPF members have to set aside the full retirement sum before they can transfer their excess CPF savings to their parents and grandparents.

The basic retirement sum is half that of the full retirement sum. For those turning 55 this year, for example, the full retirement sum is S$166,000, while the basic retirement sum is S$83,000.

The bill also includes an amendment to update the payout benchmark for the retirement sum exemption. The current rules allow members to apply to be fully exempted from setting aside their retirement sum if their private annuity or pension is equivalent to the monthly payout that they can receive after setting aside the full retirement sum under the Retirement Sum Scheme (RSS).

This payout benchmark for full exemption will now be changed to the monthly payout that a member is expected to receive under CPF Life. This is because CPF Life, which was introduced in 2009, has replaced the RSS as the default scheme for CPF retirement payouts.

Mrs Teo said that annually, for the past few years, about 200 members have successfully applied for full or partial exemption, and with the amendment, more members will qualify for full exemption.

She added that the amendments also provide “greater clarity and efficiency” in some parts of the CPF Act, and highlighted one example. Currently, the top-up limit for transfers from the Ordinary Account to the member’s own Special Account is prescribed in the Act, but all other top-up limits, like for CPF transfers to spouses, are prescribed in the regulations instead.

With the amendment, the Act will be simplified, said Mrs Teo, such that all computational details for limits on voluntary top-ups to various CPF accounts will be specified in the CPF regulations.



There is no change to the top-up limits.

CHANGE IS "PURELY FACILITATIVE" IN NATURE: JOSEPHINE TEO

Members of Parliament who spoke on the bill welcomed the changes, but some concerns and clarifications were raised.

Workers’ Party MP Png Eng Huat pointed out that as it stands, CPF members with sufficient property pledged or charged do not need to set aside the full retirement sum in their CPF accounts. If they can meet the basic retirement sum, they can then withdraw the remaining CPF savings in cash at the age of 55. They can then use the cash to do a top-up of the CPF accounts of their loved ones, under the RSS, he said.

“By doing so, some of these members are then able to enjoy an additional tax relief of up to S$7,000 per calendar year, which they would not enjoy if they were to subscribe to the proposed amendment, which is to do a top-up via CPF transfer.”

He asked if the Manpower Ministry would highlight this option to members, so they can make an informed choice and enjoy some tax relief.

“Although there is a personal income tax relief from the Year of Assessment 2018, the incentive for cash top-up of CPF accounts holders remains more attractive than a direct CPF transfer,” he said. “Would the latest amendment be a white elephant, since qualified members are better off doing the cash top-up option?”

In her round-up speech on the debate, Mrs Teo agreed that Mr Png is right to point this out, and said the CPF Board will, in the process of interacting with members, point this out to them. But she said that this depends on whether the members have an income at that time.

“Some members may no longer be earning an income, and therefore a tax relief means nothing to them,” she said, adding that the change is “purely facilitative” in nature.

“Instead of a two-step process of a withdrawal and then a top-up, we want to be able to facilitate a transfer by allowing him to use a property charge to help meet the cohort full retirement sum, if he wishes to transfer part of his CPF savings above the cohort basic retirement sum to his parents or grandparents.”

She added, in response to Mr Png’s comment about whether the amendment will be a white elephant, that this is “not the way we think about it.”

“It could also be that a member already has a property charge that was made years ago," she said. “After he turns 55, the property charge is there, and he wants to take advantage of it ... we see no reason that he be prevented from doing so.”

SUGGESTION TO EXTEND TAX RELIEF FOR CASH TOP-UPS

MP for Nee Soon GRC Louis Ng also suggested that the scheme be extended to parents-in-law and grandparents-in-law, in line with filial piety. He also asked if the Government would consider tax relief for CPF transfers to parents, parents-in-law, grandparents, grandparents-in-law, siblings and spouses, in order to further encourage familial support within the CPF framework.

“Tax relief is currently provided for cash top-ups subject to conditions and caps,” he said. “Similar tax-based incentives and schemes for CPF transfers may encourage those who are in a stronger financial position to top-up the accounts of lower balance or non-working family members.”

In response to Mr Ng’s point, Mrs Teo noted that members can already transfer CPF savings above the full retirement sum to their parents-in-law and grandparents-in-law.

“I fully agree that we should continue to encourage filial piety, including parents-in-law and grandparents-in-law,” she said. “However, we also need to strike a balance between protecting the member’s retirement adequacy and enabling him to support his older family members’ retirement adequacy.

"This is why we are making a concession to lower the threshold only for CPF transfers to parents and grandparents.”

Nonetheless, she said those who want to use the concessionary threshold for CPF transfers to their parents-in-law and grandparents-in-law can approach the CPF Board, and these requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

She added that currently, CPF contributions are already tax-deductible, and interest earned on the contributions are not taxable. Hence, CPF funds transferred from one member’s account to another have already enjoyed tax relief.

In rounding off the debate, Mrs Teo also noted that the Government has to continue helping CPF members better understand the CPF system, and pointed out that the CPF Board has stepped up its efforts to engage members.

She said that apart from roadshows, talks and mobile service centres, the CPF Board also provides a retirement planning service. “When a member turns 54, the CPF Board will invite them to a one-to-one, face-to-face consultation where the CPF Board staff will explain the CPF options, including the impact on relief, as well as the decisions that they can make,” she said.



“So this is face-to-face, one-on-one, the member has a chance to ask for clarifications until it is clear to them what they are getting themselves into.”