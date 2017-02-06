Changes to enhance quality of patents introduced in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Changes to the Patents Act were tabled in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6), to enhance the quality of patents approved and to make the process more user-friendly.

Under the proposed amendments, before a patent is granted, all applications will be fully examined by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) to ensure that the inventions meet Singapore's standards.



"This will increase the quality of patents and will cause patent holders and the general public to have greater confidence in our patent system," said the Ministry of Law in a media release.

Patent applications through the foreign route will also be scrapped from Jan 1, 2020, which means applications can only go through the local or mixed route.

Under the local route, applicants have their inventions assessed by IPOS through a process known as search and examination. Under the mixed route, the search report is done by an approved foreign patent office while the examination is done in Singapore.

The foreign route relies on search and examination results from an overseas office, while IPOS conducts a supplementary examination which does not cover the main requirements of novelty, inventiveness and industrial application.

Currently, about 60 per cent of patents graded relied on the foreign route, according to figures by IPOS. The proposed changes will not affect patents already granted.

The closure of the foreign route "will enhance the quality of patents and signifies the maturation of our patent system. This is in line with practices in other established patent regimes elsewhere in the world,” said a Ministry of Law spokesperson.

Even with the proposed closure of the foreign route, the cost of filing a patent in Singapore is cheaper than in other jurisdictions such as the US, Australia and Japan, according to IPOS.



In addition, patent application fees here will be lowered as announced recently.



BROADENING GRACE PERIOD PROVISION

Another key feature of the Patents (Amendment) Bill is to relax a requirement for inventors to keep their inventions confidential before applying for a patent.

Currently, public disclosures of inventions are only disregarded under "very narrow circumstances," for example when the disclosure is in breach of confidence, said the ministry.



Public disclosure outside these narrow circumstances will lead to the invention being ineligible for patent protection.



But under proposed changes, public disclosure from the inventor during a one-year period from the patent application will be allowed, whether this is done inadvertently or out of necessity.



"This is in line with modern” business realities where such practices could be necessary," said the Law Ministry.



It added, however, that public disclosures before applying for a patent this should still be avoided because it "could jeopardise patent protection in other jurisdictions."

The number of patent applications in Singapore has been growing steadily. According to IPOS, there were 10,980 patent applications filed last year, up from 10,814 in 2015 and 10,312 in 2014.