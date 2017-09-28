Check-in systems of some airlines at Changi Airport hit by technical glitch

SINGAPORE: The check-in systems of some airlines at Changi Airport were hit by a technical glitch on Thursday (Sep 28), the airport said.

The airlines affected include Singapore Airlines and Qantas, an airport spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

In a Facebook post, the airport said the check-in process may take longer as manual boarding passes have to be issued.

Singapore Airlines said that it became aware of the global outage of some of its systems at about 5.30pm.

"Our engineers are currently working to rectify the issue. Customers may experience some slowness during the booking and checking-in of flights," said a spokesman. "We apologise to all those affected for the inconvenience caused."



According to online reports, the glitch has affected airlines worldwide, particularly those that use the Amadeus Altea check-in software.

Amadeus has confirmed that the disruption was caused by a "network issue". Citing the company, the Telegraph newspaper reported that technical teams are working on the problem and that services are "gradually being restored".

Responding to a Twitter post about long queues at the Qatar Airways check-in, Melbourne Airport tweeted: "The advanced passenger processing system operated by @DIBPAustralia was down earlier. Check-in is now proceeding."

Reports of long queues also came from airports in Hong Kong, Tokyo and London.

'uuuge delays at Haneda Airpot for @Qantas. They've communicated and are trying, can't ask for much more. At least there's a sick view! pic.twitter.com/v8EIspuu2r — Shane Miles (@shane___miles) September 28, 2017

The @Qantas check in system down. Massive queues in Hong Kong. Not sure why they can't get this right pic.twitter.com/lrL5jUzVEN — Paul Harapin (@paulharapin) September 28, 2017

What is going on @HeathrowAirport with @ThaiAirways checkin, this is quickly becoming a joke! — Peter White (@peterwhite1997) September 28, 2017

According to a tweet from Heathrow Airport, "a small number of airlines" affected by the glitch are working together to resolve the problem.