Changi Airport conducts full-dress rehearsal ahead of Terminal 4 opening

SINGAPORE: A full-dress rehearsal took place at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4), ahead of its opening next week. The 24-hour rehearsal, which began on Monday (Oct 23) night at 11pm, is the final major trial before the terminal commences operations next Tuesday.

The rehearsal’s purpose is to simulate what airlines and travellers will go through once operations begin. The airlines – Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, Korean Air, Spring Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and four others from the AirAsia Group – will progressively shift their operations to T4 over the course of one week, beginning on Oct 31.



Tuesday’s rehearsal involved about 1,500 airport staff, commercial tenants, and volunteers, which included members of the public. The rehearsal allowed the volunteers to test the terminal’s systems: From checking in, clearing immigration, going through security screenings to final checks before boarding an aircraft.



To test the emergency preparedness of the new terminal, a fire evacuation exercise involving the Airport Emergency Service (AES) was also carried out. The drill simulated a fire breaking out at the terminal’s immigration hall.



A fire drill was also conducted during a rehearsal ahead of Changi Airport T4's opening. (Photo: CAG)

About 1,000 people, comprising most of those present at the rehearsal, as well as commercial tenants, took part in the drill.



It is the eighth drill the terminal has held since building began in August 2014. The AES is expected to respond to any emergencies at Changi Airport within eight minutes, and Changi Airport Group (CAG) has said that the Singapore Civil Defence Force “has assessed T4 to be fit and safe for occupancy”.



In a statement, Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG’s executive vice-president of airport management, said he is “pleased to share that all preparations are in place for T4 to commence operations”, and that CAG looks forward “to welcoming our first passengers to T4 next week”.