Changi Airport fire: About 40 flights affected by Terminal 2 closure

SINGAPORE: Approximately 40 flights at Changi Airport were affected on Tuesday (May 16) evening, after a fire at Terminal 2 led to the entire terminal being shut, the airport management said.

The airport terminal received the all-clear from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at about 10.00pm. Since then, operations have resumed progressively beginning with a number of flights arriving at the terminal, Changi Airport Group said in a news release.

"Changi Airport will do its very best and work through the night to clear the backlog of delayed flights," the airport management said in a media release late on Tuesday night.

It added that Changi Airport would work with authorities to investigate the incident.

In a subsequent update on Facebook at around 1.30am on Wednesday, Changi Airport said that normal operations would resume at 3am, and that the next flight departing from Terminal 2 would be IndiGo 6E54 at 5.40am.

The fire had broken out in a room containing air-conditioning equipment at Terminal 2, the airport said.

It said that, based on its information, two people in the terminal were taken to hospital for observation after approaching airport staff for medical assistance. Another four were taken to a clinic at Terminal 3.

Separately, SCDF earlier said that three people had been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

While firefighters from the Airport Emergency Service and SCDF dealt with the fire, Terminal 2 was closed and all flights moved to Terminal 3.

Additional manpower and resources were moved to Terminal 3 to handle the flights, check-in and baggage, and airport staff were also on the ground to help direct passengers, the media release said.

Changi Airport also coordinated with regional airports with flights arriving into Singapore to adjust their departure times to help manage the arrival load, it said.

It added that passengers departing or arriving on Wednesday, May 17, are advised to check Changi Airport's website, app or social media channels for updates.