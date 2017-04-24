Changi Airport handled 5.11m passengers in March

SINGAPORE: A total of 5.11 million passengers passed through the doors of Changi Airport in March this year, a 4.3 per cent year-on-year increase, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Monday (Apr 24).

Passenger traffic for last month was boosted by growth across all regions, CAG said in its press release, with China and India leading the gainers with double-digit growth among Changi's top 10 country markets.

In terms of first-quarter performance, the airport registered 15 million passengers - 4.7 per cent higher than the same period last year. China showed strong growth at 14 per cent and accounted for about 10 per cent of total passenger movements during this period, it added.

Aircraft movements were 2.6 per cent higher in March, representing 30,920 landings and takeoffs, while cargo shipments spiked 10.2 per cent to reach 188,630 tonnes during the same period.

For the first quarter, aircraft movements went up 2 per cent to 90,540, while airfreight movements clocked a 6.2 per cent increase to 494,180 tonnes, CAG said.