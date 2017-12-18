Changi Airport hits record 60 million passengers in 2017

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has set a new record in passenger movements within a calendar year in 2017, welcoming 60 million passengers on Monday (Dec 18).



Changi Airport Group said the airport now handles 10 million more passenger movements than five years ago. The number of passengers served this year beats last year's record of 58.7 million passengers from around the world.



The 60 millionth passenger to arrive at the airport this year was among those on Scoot flight TR7 from Gold Coast, Australia, which landed at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 on Monday afternoon.





Passengers from the flight were treated to a buffet spread and received a goodie bag which included a S$60 Changi gift card and a neck pillow.

Six passengers were also chosen to participate in a quiz game where they won prizes such as an iPhone X, a diamond necklace and bracelet set as well as luxury watches.



For one Australian tourist on the Scoot flight, Changi Airport's milestone was a day to remember. Ms Karen Willis, who celebrates her birthday on Tuesday, won a pair of watches and a pair of round-trip tickets to Honolulu.

"While on our flight here, I was praying that I will be chosen as one of the six participants. I am so grateful for my win – this is the best birthday present for me. I love Changi Airport and while my husband and I have transited here separately many times, this is the first time we are spending time together in Singapore," said Ms Willis.



In a statement, Changi Airport Group CEO Lee Seow Hiang called the event a “proud moment”, adding that “it was only in 2012 that we marked our 50 million milestone".



“With the new Terminal 4 and our upcoming development projects such as the expansion of Terminal 1, the Changi East project as well as new passenger terminal at Seletar Airport, we are ensuring that our country’s airports continue to have sufficient capacity to meet the region’s demand for air travel and in the decades ahead,” he said.



Changi Airport was named the world’s sixth busiest airport for international traffic in 2016, according to Airports Council International.



Dubai International Airport, which topped the list, saw more than 83 million passenger movements in 2016.