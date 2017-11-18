Laksa cookies and chicken rice kits: A taste of Singapore packed into gift sets at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: From laksa-flavoured cookies, chicken rice premixes to durian candy and Singapore Sling-flavoured rock sugar, tourists at Changi Airport now have a greater selection of local food gifts to take home.



Dedicated aisles featuring about 20 local food products have been introduced at Taste Singapore outlets in Changi Airport’s Terminals 1 and 4.



It is part of an initiative launched on Saturday (Nov 18) to help local companies capture a slice of the global food market, in line with strategies under the Food Manufacturing Industry Transformation Map launched last year.



As part of the initiative by the Singapore Food Manufacturers’ Association (SFMA), workshops were also organised to help local food manufacturers gain a better understanding of the food gift landscape and package design, as well as develop innovative products with global appeal.



Advertisement

Advertisement

GLOBAL FOOD GIFT MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW



Globally, sales of food gifts are expected to grow from S$75 billion in 2015 to S$96 billion by 2020, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang.



He added that in Singapore, confectionery, souvenirs and gifts are popular among tourists, accounting for between 8 per cent and 11 per cent of their total shopping expenditure.

“We expect a similar rise in sales of food gifts as our international visitor arrivals grow,” Mr Lim said at the launch at Changi Airport T4.



“Given this positive outlook, Singapore food manufacturers are well-positioned to continually improve their offerings and create new products for the Singapore and overseas markets.”



Changi Airport is “the ideal stage” to showcase local food gifts, Mr Lim said, at it serves more than 7,000 flights per week to more than 380 cities in 90 countries.



As “good products must be complemented by good marketing”, Mr Lim said that SFMA has also been working with the Singapore Tourism Board on promotional campaigns in China, Indonesia and Japan.



The food gifts featured at Changi Airport will also be available online at ishop Changi.



Other products include bak kut teh spices, kaya, nonya curry powder and prawn crackers.