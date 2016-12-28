Changi Airport passenger traffic up 3.2% in November

SINGAPORE: A total of 4.78 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in November, an increase of 3.2 per cent from the previous year, according to the latest figures released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Wednesday (Dec 28).

The main regions driving growth were Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and South Asia with China and Vietnam leading the gainers with a growth of 13.7 per cent and 9.9 per cent respectively.

For Changi’s top 10 cities, strong traffic growth was observed between Singapore and Southeast Asian cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Denpasar and Ho Chi Minh City. CAG said.

For the first 11 months of 2016, passenger traffic rose 5.7 per cent to 53 million, while cargo shipments grew by 6.1 per cent to 1.79 million tonnes. Aircraft movements increased 4.1% to reach 328,520 landings and takeoffs, CAG added.