Changi Airport passenger traffic up 7.5% in September

SINGAPORE: Passenger traffic at Changi Airport rose 7.5 per cent in September from the same period last year, buoyed by growth across all regions, taking it one step closer to another record year.

In all, 4.93 million passengers passed through the airport in September, compared with 4.58 million travellers in the same month last year, said airport operator Changi Airport Group on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Traffic to and from South Asia rose 13 per cent, the sixth month of consecutive double-digit growth.

China, Germany, India and the United States were among countries that registered double-digit growth.

September’s figures take passenger traffic for the first nine months to 46 million, up 5.9 per cent from last year.

The airport served a record 58.7 million passengers in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the airport launched its new terminal, Terminal 4, handling 4,200 passengers across 19 arrival and departure flights. T4 is expected to handle about 8 million passenger movements in its first year of operation.