Changi Airport passenger traffic up 8.1% in October

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled more passengers in October compared to the year before, with traffic boosted by growth from all regions.

The airport registered 5.16 million passenger movements last month, an 8.1 per cent increase compared to October last year, Changi Airport Group said in a release on Thursday (Nov 23).

The figure was also higher than the 4.93 million passengers that passed through Singapore in September.

Of its top 10 markets, China, India, Thailand and Vietnam registered the largest increases, Changi said. Major city routes that recorded double digit growth included Bangkok, Guangzhou, Penang, Phuket and Taipei.

Changi noted that passenger traffic for the first 10 months of 2017 rose 6.1 per cent to 51.2 million. It added that come December, the airport is on track to welcome, for the first time, its 60 millionth passenger in a calendar year.

Aircraft movements rose 3.7 per cent to 31,730 landings and takeoffs compared to the same period last year, while airfreight throughput grew 5.0 per cent to reach 185,830 tonnes.



Changi Airport was awarded CAPA Asia Airport of the Year 2017 at this year’s CAPA Asia Aviation Awards for Excellence. The awards celebrate strategic excellence in the aviation industry.



It was also recognised for the development of Terminal 4, launched last October, and its commitment to boost capacity over the next decade.

More than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories.

There are more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, and an aircraft takes off or lands every 90 seconds, Changi said.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) announced that a smart digital tower, which allows air traffic controllers to guide take-offs and landings remotely without having to see the planes, will soon be tested at Changi Airport.