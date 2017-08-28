Changi Airport passenger traffic up in July

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled more passengers in July compared to the year before, with traffic boosted by growth from all regions.



The airport registered 5.42 million passenger movements last month, a 4.5 per cent increase compared to July last year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a release on Monday (Aug 28).

It was also higher than the 5.21 million passengers that passed through Singapore in June.

Traffic from India grew by 16 per cent, the seventh consecutive month of double-digit growth this year. Germany, United Arab Emirates and United States also achieved double-digit growth in July, CAG said.

Aircraft movements rose 3.6 per cent to 31,910 landings and takeoffs compared to the same period last year, while airfreight throughput grew 11.2 per cent to reach 179,550 tonnes.

More than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories.



There are more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, and an aircraft takes off or lands every 90 seconds, CAG said.