Changi Airport reaches 1 billion passengers milestone

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has handled more than 1 billion passengers since it opened on Jul 1, 1981, the airport said in a media release on Monday (May 29).

The milestone was reached last month, the airport said, adding that it is on course to handle a record 60 million passengers this year.

Last year, the airport handled 58.7 million passengers – an all-time high and 5.9 per cent higher from the previous year.

A total of 5.17 million passengers passed through the airport last month, 3.9 per cent more than the previous year. Aircraft landings and takeoffs also rose 3.8 per cent to 30,570, while airfreight movements rose 4.4 per cent, with 171,720 tonnes of cargo handled during the month.

Passenger traffic was boosted by growth across all regions except the Middle East, the airport said. Nine out of the airport's top 20 markets registered double-digit growth, including India (16 per cent), Indonesia (16 per cent) and Malaysia (11 per cent).

About 120 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to more than 380 cities globally. The airport handles more than 7,000 flights every week, with an aircraft taking off or landing every 90 seconds.