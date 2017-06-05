Changi Airport releases sneak peek into Jewel retail complex

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport on Sunday (Jun 4) released a sneak peek into its new Jewel retail and lifestyle complex.

A video posted on its Facebook page showcased the development’s centrepiece attractions – the Forest Valley, Singapore’s largest indoor garden, and the Rain Vortex, a 40m-tall indoor waterfall featuring a light and sound show at night.





The five-storey complex will house about 300 shops and food and beverage outlets. Early check-in services will also be available at the complex.

Artist's impression of Jewel Changi Airport. (Photo: Changi Airport Group)

Built as an extension of Terminal 1, Jewel Changi Airport will be linked to the other two terminals via pedestrian bridges.

Pedestrian bridges will link Jewel Changi Airport to Terminals 2 and 3. (Image: Changi Airport Group)

The complex was designed by a consortium of consultants comprising Safdie Architects, Benoy and local architects RSP.

Changi Airport Group owns 51 per cent of Jewel Changi Airport, with the remaining held by CapitaLand Mall Asia.