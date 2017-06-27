Changi Airport's passenger traffic in May boosted by visitors from China, India

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled five million passengers in May, 4.6 per cent higher than in the same period last year, the airport said in a media release on Tuesday (Jun 27).

Passenger traffic was boosted by India with a 21 per cent year-on-year growth, with traffic to and from Mumbai and Chennai rising by more than 20 per cent.

Another major market is China, which registered 11 per cent growth, with more than half a million passengers in May, or about one in 10 passengers at Changi.

According to figures from Changi, it handled 31,200 landings and takeoffs in May, a 3.2 per cent increase from the same period last year.

As for cargo shipments, they went up by 12.6 per cent to reach 177,340 tonnes, registering the second month of double-digit increase this year, said the airport, adding that there were improvements across exports, imports and transhipments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With stable recovery of industrial activity in the USA, Germany and Japan, airfreight to and from these markets saw particularly strong growth," said Changi.

With more than 7,000 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 90 seconds, said the airport.