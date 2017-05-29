Changi Airport’s passenger traffic up 7.8% in April

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled 5.17 million passengers last month, 3.9 per cent more than the previous year, according to figures released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Monday (May 29).

Aircraft landings and takeoffs also grew by 3.8 per cent to 30,570 in the same period, while airfreight movements rose 4.4 per cent, with 171,720 tonnes of cargo handled during the month.

Passenger traffic was boosted by growth across all regions except the Middle East, CAG said. Nine out of the airport's top 20 markets registered double-digit growth, including India (16 per cent), Indonesia (16 per cent) and Malaysia (11 per cent).

In April, the airport also handled its one billionth passenger since its opening on Jul 1, 1981, and saw its cargo throughput for the past year cross 2 million tonnes for the first time.

More than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to about 380 cities worldwide. The airport handles more than 7,000 flights every week, with an aircraft taking off or landing every 90 seconds.

