Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 to get 80 retail outlets, ‘heritage zone’

SINGAPORE: More than 80 retail outlets and a new heritage-themed zone will open at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4) when it opens in the second half of this year.

A quarter of the retail and dining outlets opening at T4 will be new to the airport, Changi Airport Group said in a news release on Friday (May 5).

These include home-grown footwear label PAZZION, paper maker Moleskine, as well as British retailer WHSmith, which will be opening its first Singapore store in the T4 transit area. New dining outlets include Tiger’s Den, serving bar food and light snacks, as well as dim sum restaurant Treasures (Yi Dian Xin) by Imperial Treasure.

There will also be 11 restaurants and cafes in the public area of the terminal, including Andes at Astons, London Fat Duck, Old Street Bak Kuk The and Sushi Goshin by Akashi. Food Emporium by NTUC Foodfare – also a new tenant at the airport – will operate a food court.

An artist's impression of T4's departure transit lounge, with retail stores featuring facades of old Peranakan houses. (Image: Changi Airport Group)

T4 will also have a new heritage zone, inspired by Peranakan shophouses in Singapore. This zone will house brands such as Bee Cheng Hiang, Bengawan Solo, Curry Times, Eu Yan Sang and Heavenly Wang, with heritage-themed interior design and furnishings.



For the first time in Changi Airport, the liquor and tobacco zone in the transit area will be combined with the cosmetics and perfumes zone to make it easier for passengers to combine their duty-free purchases in a single transaction, the airport said.

An artist's impression of the retail walk-through at the T4 transit area. (Image: Changi Airport Group)

“T4 marks an exciting phase of growth for Changi Airport; and we are using the opportunity to celebrate the idea of shopping as a fun and interactive experience for our passengers,” said Executive Vice-President of Commercial Lim Peck Hoon.

All concession contracts for retail, F&B and service outlets in T4 have been awarded, the airport said, adding that interior design works are in progress.



The terminal will begin operations in the second half of this year.