Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport’s newest terminal is set to open on Oct 31, according to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 6), Mr Khaw said "endless rounds of testing and fine-tuning" have been held at the new Terminal 4 (T4).

More than 100 trials, involving 2,500 airport staff and 1,500 volunteers from the airport community, have been conducted since construction was completed last December, Mr Khaw said.

"Another big step forward in our journey as a global #airhub," he wrote.

The new S$985 million, two-storey terminal is the latest jewel in Changi Airport's crown. In 2016, Changi Airport handled a record 58.7 million passengers - about eight per cent more than the year before. With a capacity of about 16 million passengers, T4 will bring the airport’s overall annual capacity to 82 million passengers.

Automation is also touted as one of T4's major breakthroughs in upping Changi Airport's productivity game, with the airport introducing new technology in the baggage handling, security, retail, and housekeeping sectors – which employ 80 per cent of all staff.

In particular, T4's fully automated departure system, equipped with facial recognition technology, is set to save about 20 per cent of manpower, CAG said. It also means travellers could possibly go through immigration without needing to meet a security or immigration officer.