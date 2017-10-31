Changi Airport's Terminal 4 welcomes first flight

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Terminal 4, which opened on Tuesday (Oct 31), welcomed its first flight as Cathay Pacific Airways CX659 from Hong Kong landed at 5.25am.



Passengers who were on the flight were given a goodie tote bag containing a plush toy, fan, and cardholder. They also received orchids upon disembarking from the plane and were greeted with a performance by local instrumental band Lorong Boys at the baggage belt.



Grand welcome for the first passenger ever to arrive at Changi Airport Terminal 4 @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/4yMdnMicnp — Vanessa Lim (@VanessaLimCNA) October 30, 2017





One passenger, Mdm Rameza, said: "It was very good. There were live performances and goodies, and operations were very smooth."

Another passenger, Mr Mohammed Hossenbux, said: "The whole process was very efficient. It only took me 15 minutes to walk from the plane exit to get out of here (arrival hall)."

The new terminal features start-to-end self-service systems, allowing travellers to check in, deposit their baggage and even go through immigration via automated systems.





At 225,000 sqm, Terminal 4 is only about half the size of Terminal 3, making it Changi Airport's smallest terminal. But once fully operational, it will be expected to handle 16 million passengers a year - about 70 per cent of T3's handling capacity.

Along with Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air also commenced operations at the new terminal on Tuesday. This will be followed by Cebu Pacific and Spring Airlines on Nov 2, and AirAsia and Vietnam Airlines on Nov 7.



Additional reporting by Vanessa Lim

