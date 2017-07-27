Changi Airport sees more passengers in June, led by Indian travellers

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport handled more passengers in June, on the back of increased arrivals from all regions, the airport said in a news release on Thursday (Jul 27).



A total of 5.21 million passengers passed through its doors last month, 7.7 per cent higher compared to the same month a year ago. Indian travellers led the rise with a 25 per cent growth, followed by Vietnam with a 12 per cent increase and China with 11 per cent.

Bangkok was the airport's busiest route for the month, followed closely by Kuala Lumpur, it said.

The airport also reported a rise of 5.4 per cent in aircraft movements to 30,920 landings and takeoffs. Cargo shipments also saw growth at 5.5 per cent to 172,040 tonnes.

HALF-YEAR PASSENGER MOVEMENTS UP 5.7%

Growth in passenger traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and South Asia for the first half of the year pushed passenger movements up by 5.7 per cent to 30.4 million, Changi Airport said.



The number of Indian travellers was still up top for the period, at more than 2 million passengers travelling between the two countries.



Aircraft movements were up 3 per cent at 183,230 landings and takeoffs, while 1.02 million tonnes of airfreight throughput was shipped through Singapore from January to June, up 6.8 per cent year-on-year.