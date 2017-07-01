Changi Airport Terminal 4 to hold open house from Aug 7

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 (T4) will hold an open house for the public to get a sneak peek at the new terminal building from Aug 7 to 20.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received a preview of Changi’s newest terminal during a tour on Friday (Jun 30), he said in a Facebook post.

"I spent two hours getting a preview of T4 yesterday. Impressed by the modern design and automation that runs through the entire FAST clearance process, from self check-in, bag drops as well as immigration clearance," he said.



"Impressed most of all by the dedication, creativity, and attention to detail of the team who did the project - well done to Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group!"

Mr Lee added: “Passenger numbers have been increasing steadily, and T4 will help service this growing traffic. If you too would like a preview of T4, Changi Airport will be hosting an open house from 7 to 20 August."

Changi Airport will see the first commercial flights arrive at and leave T4 in the coming weeks, as part of the final phases of trials ahead of the new terminal's official opening, Changi Airport Group said on Jun 21.

The trials will involve selected flights by airlines that will be operating from the terminal. These include Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, Korean Air, Spring Airlines, Vietnam Airlines as well as the four AirAsia airlines.

