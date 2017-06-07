Changi Airport unveils 14,000 sq m Canopy Park at Jewel

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport on Wednesday (Jun 7) gave a glimpse into a sprawling rooftop park featuring play attractions, gardens and walking trails at Jewel, its new retail and lifestyle development.

Visitors to the Canopy Park, located at the top of the 10-storey building, can walk and bounce on sky nets, challenge themselves in a mirror or hedge maze and play on slides.



The largest hedge maze in Singapore with a lookout tower that offers views of the whole park. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport Devt)

The sky nets attraction was customised specially for Jewel and is touted to be a world's first created on such a scale. The main highlight: The thrill of walking over a void, looking down 25m to Jewel's ground floor.

The sky nets play attraction is the first of its kind in the world. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport Devt)

The slides attraction, named Discovery Slides, is specially designed to be both an art sculpture and a playground. It features four slides, one at the main entrance, one which is inclined at 75 degrees, and another two that are spiral.

The Discovery Slides attraction is designed to be both an art sculpture and a playground. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport Devt)

The Canopy Park is about 14,000 sq m, or the size of 11 Olympic-size pools.

The attractions were unveiled during a media briefing on Wednesday, three days after the airport released a sneak peek into Jewel through a video posted on its Facebook page.

The video showcased the development’s centrepiece attractions – the Forest Valley, Singapore’s largest indoor garden, and the Rain Vortex, a 40m-tall indoor waterfall featuring a light and sound show at night.

The 40m-tall indoor waterfall features a light and sound show every night. (Photo: Jewel Changi Airport Devt)

Slated to open in early 2019, Jewel will house about 300 shops and food and beverage outlets. Early check-in services will also be available at the complex.

Jewel will be directly connected to Terminal 1 and linked to the other two terminals via air-conditioned pedestrian bridges.