Changi voted World's Best Airport for 5th consecutive year

AMSTERDAM: Singapore's Changi Airport has been voted the World's Best Airport by air travellers at the 2017 World Airport Awards for the fifth consecutive year.



Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group, received the Skytrax World's Best Airport Award from Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, on Mar 14 (Tuesday).

In all, this is the eighth time that Changi Airport has picked up this top international title at the World Airport Awards since it was introduced in 2000.



Changi Airport was also named the Best Airport in Asia, and Best Airport for Leisure Amenities, the latter a title it has held since the award category was introduced in 2009.



The 2017 World Airport Awards are based on 13.82 million customer nominations across 105 nationalities of air travellers, with 550 airports worldwide taking part.



The survey evaluates customer satisfaction across various key performance indicators for airport service and product – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.

Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of Changi Airport Group said: "Winning the Skytrax World’s Best Airport Award for the fifth consecutive year is immense encouragement to our 50,000-strong airport community at Changi Airport, every one of whom is passionate about delivering the most memorable airport experience to our passengers.



"We share this honour with the Changi Airport community and the many government agencies whom we work closely with. Without their support, we could not have achieved this. Above all, to all of our passengers, thank you for your vote of confidence!”

Mr Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “to be voted the world's Best Airport for the fifth consecutive year is a remarkable achievement for Changi Airport, and underlines the airport's popularity with international air travellers."

Airports in Asia ranked in the top three with Changi followed by Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) and Incheon International Airport.

The top 10 rankings for the World’s Best Airport Award in 2017:

1 Changi Airport Singapore

2 Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

3 Incheon International Airport

4 Munich Airport

5 Hong Kong International Airport

6 Hamad International Airport

7 Central Japan International Airport

8 Zurich Airport

9 London Heathrow Airport

10 Frankfurt Airport