Changing mindsets, implementation of strategies crucial: CFE co-chairs

SINGAPORE: Singapore is entering less familiar terrain with inherently more risks. And it needs to be bold enough to try out new ideas - some will succeed, some will not.

This was a point made by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran on Thursday (Feb 9), as the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) released its report outlining seven strategies to maximise Singapore's chances of success over the next 10 years, amid a challenging global environment.



The 30-member committee, co-chaired by Mr Iswaran and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, set out strategies for Singapore's people and companies to innovate, deepen their skills, build strong digital capabilities, plan for city rejuvenation and stay connected to the world.



“We will have to be able to course correct, and be prepared to reallocate the resources to areas that work,” said Mr Iswaran, stressing the need for a mindset change at the individual, enterprise and government levels.

“If that is the mindset, we need a certain steel and a certain confidence and resilience in our economy, our enterprises and our people,” he added. “The skills we acquire, the knowledge we have … the deeper and more extensive it is, that will give us a certain level of resilience.

“And we are confident that if we can pull this all together as we have in the past, we can sustain Singapore’s economic growth, and more importantly the opportunities for our businesses and people in the future.”

IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGIES IS KEY

While the strategies and recommendations in the report are important and fundamental ones, both Mr Iswaran and Mr Heng emphasised that the key lies in how they are implemented and executed.

Mr Heng pointed out that of the seven strategies highlighted in the committee’s report, two of them “are in some ways about implementation”. For example, already set in motion are the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs), which are industry-specific roadmaps tailored to help companies drive innovation and productivity.

“Very early on, we saw the potential for ITMs to be an integrative platform bringing everything together,” said Mr Heng. “So we decided to just start it and see what we can learn from it.”

“Several of the ITMs have already been rolled out, and this is getting good traction,” he noted.

In stressing the importance of collaborating and working together, he added that the ITMs reflect “a new way of working together.”

“It recognises that change will affect different industries in different ways, and each industry has specific opportunities and challenges which it has to address,” he said. “By bringing people together, we can address this in a much more effective way.”

Mr Iswaran also described collaborations as “a defining feature of how Singapore has differentiated itself.”

Developing the capabilities of Singapore-based enterprises is an “essential part” of how Singapore plans to move forward, he said. “And that means working from start-ups to SMEs to larger local enterprises to see how we can ensure a greater level of innovation capacity and also collaboration.”

“We recognise that we are entering an environment that is inherently riskier and more uncertain, and this collaboration is going to make a big difference in terms of their ability to manage their risks and seek out new opportunities,” he added.

PERCENTAGE GROWTH NOT THE ONLY METRIC OF SUCCESS

A growth of 2 to 3 per cent is a “respectable number”, Mr Heng said, when taking into account slowing global growth, and in comparison with other newly industrialising and advanced economies. He was responding to questions from the media on why the target growth of 2 to 3 per cent indicated in the CFE report was lower than the 3 to 5 per cent set out in the previous review.

What is more important, said Mr Heng, is the opportunities that remain in Singapore for businesses, and opportunities in the region.

Mr Iswaran added 2 to 3 per cent of growth is not unlike what other economies in a “similar state of development” achieve on a sustainable basis. “That, I think, is an appropriate and realistic indication of the aggregate GDP potential,” he said.

But he emphasised that percentage growth is not the only metric of success.

“What we also need to look at is what it translates to in terms of career opportunities and wage progression possibilities for Singaporeans,” he said. “That is where our initiatives in terms of productivity, our initiatives in going more regional and therefore creating new and different kinds of jobs … this is where it is going to be very relevant.”

The Government has accepted the recommendations of the CFE and will provide a full response in this year’s Budget and Committee of Supply debates.