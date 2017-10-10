Channel 8 actor Xu Bin engaged to be married

Singapore

Channel 8 actor Xu Bin engaged to be married

Xu Bin's management agency NoonTalk Media posted a pre-wedding photo of the actor and his fiancee Yi Fei in an Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram/NoonTalk Media)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: China-born Singapore-based actor Xu Bin has announced that he is getting married. 

The 28-year-old Mediacorp artiste announced the news in an Instagram video post on Monday (Oct 9) evening, but did not mention his fiancee Yi Fei.

Xu said he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to answer any questions about his wedding plans. 

The actor also posted a link to his management agency NoonTalk Media's Instagram page, which had a photo of the couple in their wedding attire.

A clip of the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot in Maldives was posted on Xu's website at http://www.myyuwang.com

Born in Fujian, China, Xu moved to Singapore 16 years ago. He is known for starring in popular Channel 8 dramas such as 118 (2014) and You Can Be An Angel 2 (2016). 

Source: CNA/kc

Tags