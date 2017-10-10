Channel 8 actor Xu Bin engaged to be married

SINGAPORE: China-born Singapore-based actor Xu Bin has announced that he is getting married.

The 28-year-old Mediacorp artiste announced the news in an Instagram video post on Monday (Oct 9) evening, but did not mention his fiancee Yi Fei.



Xu said he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to answer any questions about his wedding plans.

我要结婚啦！🎎 特辑就在 www.myyuwang.com 明天 @NoonTalk_Media 午言媒体的记者招待会，欢迎传媒朋友们出席，我会在现场和你分享'我们'的故事! 明天见咯！ A post shared by 徐彬 Xu Bin (@xubin_) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

The actor also posted a link to his management agency NoonTalk Media's Instagram page, which had a photo of the couple in their wedding attire.



A clip of the couple's pre-wedding photoshoot in Maldives was posted on Xu's website at http://www.myyuwang.com.

Born in Fujian, China, Xu moved to Singapore 16 years ago. He is known for starring in popular Channel 8 dramas such as 118 (2014) and You Can Be An Angel 2 (2016).

