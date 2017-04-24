Channel NewsAsia revamps app, website for better browsing experience

SINGAPORE: Channel NewsAsia has launched the most extensive upgrade of its digital platforms in more than a decade - the first phase of a series of enhancements that will be rolled out over the next nine months.

The refreshed site, as well as apps for tablet and mobile devices, were developed over 12 months with extensive input from readers, viewers, listeners and advertisers, parent company Mediacorp said in a statement on Monday (Apr 24).



New features are being introduced in phases, with this first phase delivering a contemporary and intuitive design that makes it easier to find interesting content, a compact view with fewer images for faster and low-data browsing and a brand new Asian Voices section, featuring opinions from local and regional thought leaders and commentators about the most important issues facing Asia.



The improvements are a response to the needs of Channel NewsAsia’s fast-growing audience. In the last 12 months, Channel NewsAsia’s website and apps attracted nearly four million unique visitors each month from Singapore, and nearly 2.5 million from around the world. It now has the largest social media following of any Singapore news brand, with more than 2.5 million Facebook and Twitter followers, who generate more than 12 million video views each month.



"This is the most extensive upgrade of Channel NewsAsia's digital platforms in over a decade. The enhancements, which will be rolled out in phases over the next nine months, will significantly improve the news consumption experience and our engagement with our audiences,” said Mediacorp Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez.



“In designing our new digital experience, we listened closely to our audience and carefully analysed their habits, especially how they use their mobile devices to consume news. We also studied what has worked in other global newsrooms."



The investment in Channel NewsAsia’s digital platforms is also part of Mediacorp’s ongoing commitment to provide advertisers in Singapore and globally with high-quality digital advertising opportunities they can rely on and trust.



Mediacorp Chief Commercial and Digital Officer Parminder Singh said: “Mediacorp already has some of the very best independently verified, brand safe and highly targeted advertising products in the region.



“The digital transformation roadmap for Channel NewsAsia will deliver more enhanced features and exclusive content to help our audiences understand Asia. We are already gathering and analysing the responses of users to this first phase and will work at progressively delivering a better experience for our audiences and higher-value opportunities for brands.”

Mediacorp’s growing digital team developed the refreshed site and apps together with VML Singapore (a WPP agency) and Aperto AG (an IBM company). The companies were awarded the project following a competitive global pitch.