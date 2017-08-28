Charges reduced to fine for 2 Singaporeans jailed in Abu Dhabi for cross-dressing

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans who were sentenced to one year's jail in Abu Dhabi for cross-dressing may be returning home soon.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) newspaper The National reported on Sunday (Aug 27) that fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli Abdul Rahman and Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim have had their sentences reduced to a fine of 10,000 dirhams (S$3,690) and will be deported from the country.



The duo were arrested on Aug 9 in a shopping centre “for wearing women's clothes in public and for behaving indecently", local media reported, quoting court documents.

Friends of the two also announced on a Facebook page that was set up to raise funds for their legal fees that their sentences were reduced. A friend wrote that they can be expected back by this week.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that they were providing consular assistance to Muhammad Fadli and Nur Qistina.

Article 358 of UAE's penal code criminalises "indecent attire" as an act of public indecency.

