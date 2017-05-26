Charity run with a fruity twist: Lug a durian over 5km

SINGAPORE: How's this for a Sunday morning exercise - take part in a 5km run, do it for a good cause and at the end of it, feast on the king of fruits.



The catch? Participants must run carrying a durian for the entire 5km route.

That is exactly what the Run for Good Durian Run is about. Organised by the Central Singapore CDC and the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC, the run will take place on Jul 23 in Hougang.

For S$15, participants get a T-shirt, a whole durian, a medal and a coconut after finishing the run, and a chance to take part in a lucky draw where they stand to win a Mao Shan Wang durian, according to the event's website.

"Participants are expected to collect their durians by 7.45am and (be) ready to run with their durian at 8am," the website states.



It added: "Participants will carry, lug or hug their durians for a 5km distance until the finish where they will be awarded their medal, a coconut as well as the choice to open the durian by our experts to enjoy the fruit of their labour."

The S$15 fee to take part in the event will go towards the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC's Community Development and Welfare Fund, said the organisers, calling this the first themed run in the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Division.

Organisers invited participants to "be creative" about how they would carry the durian during the run to ensure they won't hurt themselves, with suggestions of using a backpack, plastic bag or gloves.

"Be as creative as you can over how you would like to carry your 'king'! Think hard and get prepared but always remember, safety comes first!"