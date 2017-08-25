Charlottesville clashes show erosive power of hate speech: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: "Sensible boundaries" have to be drawn to prevent hate speech and protect institutions, so people can live free from harm and hate, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Friday (Aug 25).



He made this point in a Facebook post commenting on recent events in Charlottesville, USA. The incident on Aug 12 saw far right nationalists chanting racist slogans and displaying Nazi symbols. One woman was killed when a car driven by a suspected white supremacist plowed into a crowd of counter-protestors after the rally called by the extremists turned violent.

“Charlottesville reminds us that when hate speech is allowed to be routinely uttered and its symbols are paraded openly, it pollutes the discourse and normalises extremist behaviour.



"And it is a precursor to violence," Mr Shanmugam wrote.





"It matters, whether poisonous speech becomes a new normal. It matters whether society comes together to condemn such speech, or shrugs its shoulders and says it is free speech. It matters, whether racists sound their dog-whistle in the open, or keep their hate to private discussions," the minister said.



Even if racists only pay lip service to societal norms, they have to adhere to societal norms, he added. This is different in a society where open expressions of hate have become normalised and there are indications that this is beginning to play out in the US, Mr Shanmugam said.

“In contrast to the Ku Klux Klan era, today's Far Right in Charlottesville are unafraid to show their faces unmasked. Just a decade ago, it would have seemed far-fetched to envision an America where Far Right crowds openly parade the language and insignia of the Nazis. Today they do so openly,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Law.



Mr Shanmugam has said in the past that Singapore’s zero tolerance for racist and intolerant speech is necessary for maintaining religious and community harmony in the country.