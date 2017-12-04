Charred body found in Aljunied flat after fire, police investigating unnatural death

SINGAPORE: A charred body was found in a bedroom of a housing board flat in Aljunied after a fire broke out on Monday (Dec 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was called to the ninth floor unit at Block 99, Aljunied Crescent at 2.17pm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the window panels shattered. They also had to break open the main door and at the same time, gain access to the flat through a window along the corridor.

A charred body was later found inside the bedroom where the fire started, said SCDF, adding that the blaze was put out with a water jet.

Channel NewsAsia understands that a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder was in the bedroom. Neighbours also said they heard a loud explosion before they saw the fire.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the incident.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they were called to the scene at 2.16pm and found the body of a man lying motionless in the unit. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police are investigating the case, which has been classified as unnatural death.