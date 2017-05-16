Checkpoints' immigration clearance system normal after hours of 'intermittent slowness'

SINGAPORE: The immigration clearance system at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has returned to normal, hours after intermittent slowness was reported, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

In a final update at 6.38am on Wednesday (May 17), ICA said the system is back to normal and it apologises for the inconvenience caused to all affected travellers. The system experienced intermittent slowness since 5.40pm on Tuesday evening.

"Traffic is expected to be heavy during the morning peak hours. Motorists are advised to check LTA's One Motoring website for updates on the traffic situation before embarking on their journey. We seek travellers' understanding and patience," it added.

The authority did not give details on the cause of the slowness, but said in an update that preliminary investigations show it was not due to any form of cyber attack. ICA said in a press release on Wednesday saying it was due to a "technical glitch" and the system returned to normal at 5.30am.

"As this coincides with the departure peak period, more resources have been deployed to manage the situation at the land checkpoints," ICA stated in a travel advisory at 8.17pm.

Advertisement