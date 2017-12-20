More time needed for immigration clearance during festive season: ICA

SINGAPORE: More time will be needed for immigration clearance during the festive year-end season, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Ahead of Christmas and New Year's Day, ICA said security checks and patrols will be stepped up at its air, land and sea checkpoints.

At the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints, there will be enhanced checks on vehicles, including the inspection of car bonnets and boots.





Motorists are advised to use the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website to monitor the traffic situation before starting their journey. Travellers using the air and sea checkpoints should also cater sufficient time for security checks, ICA said.



"We seek the public’s understanding and cooperation as we keep our borders safe this festive season," it added.



