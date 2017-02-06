Checks and maintenance of Terrex vehicles completed: SAF

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has completed serviceability checks and maintenance of the nine Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICVs) which arrived back from Hong Kong last Monday.

"The ICVs and equipment will be deployed for training shortly," said the SAF in a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 6).

The Terrex vehicles and other equipment were detained in Hong Kong for two months due to what the city's Customs authority said was a suspected licensing breach. The shipment was transiting through Hong Kong on its way home to Singapore from Taiwan.

The equipment was eventually released on Jan 26 to APL, the commercial shipping firm that was supposed to transport the vehicles back to Singapore in November.





SAF personnel conducting serviceability checks on a Terrex ICV. (Photo: MINDEF)

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen earlier said that, in the wake of the incident, the SAF has reviewed shipping procedures "comprehensively" to reduce the risk of equipment being "taken hostage en route" in future.