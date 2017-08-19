Chef-in-Box's vending machine cafes going to London by 2018

SINGAPORE: The operator behind the vending machine cafes at a Sengkang HDB void deck and MRT stations will be bringing the concept to London by early 2018.

JR Group announced this expansion during the launch of their fourth and fifth vending machine cafes in Pasir Ris and Rivervale on Saturday (Aug 19).

Along with London food manufacturer DSI Foods, the company will be bringing ready-made dishes like hor fun and carrot cake to Londoners.

Food sold in London will be prepared in a central kitchen there and according to specific recipes. Fresh ingredients will be sourced in London, but spices will be imported from Singapore, the company said.

The operational team from Chef-in-Box will fly in regularly to London to do quality checks on the food and functional checks on the machines, it added.

JR Group CEO Jocelyn Chng said this is the first step in the company's overseas expansion plans.

"It will be a stepping stone for the future growth and international expansion of Chef-in-Box VendCafe to the rest of the world," she added.

The first VendCafe opened at Anchorvale Drive in August 2016, on the back of the Government's push for the F&B sector to employ more manpower-lean initiatives. The company is also in talks with partners from countries like China, it said.