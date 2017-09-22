Chef jailed, caned for slashing police officer with bread knife

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was sentenced to six years and two months’ jail and six strokes of the cane on Friday (Sep 22) for multiple offences, including slashing a police officer with a bread knife.

The man had been under investigation for posting a nude photo and explicit video of his teenage girlfriend on her Facebook page in March 2016. He had accessed her Facebook and email accounts without her permission and changed her passwords, locking her out of her own accounts. Afraid he would post more compromising photos and videos of her taken while the couple were still together, the girl - who is no longer with him - lodged a police report on Mar 10, 2016.

Neither the man nor his ex-girlfriend can be named to protect her identity.

At about 9.40pm that day, SI Jimmy Tan and two colleagues arrived at the man's flat to arrest him. SI Tan waited at the lift lobby outside the flat, while his colleagues hid at the staircase landing behind a door. The officers had told the man’s then-girlfriend to ask him to meet her downstairs, planning to arrest him once he stepped out of the house.

However, as he was about to leave his flat, the man noticed someone was watching him from the staircase landing. Suspicious, he tucked a 33cm-long bread knife into his shorts. Once he left the flat, the three plainclothes officers ambushed him, shouting “Police!”. The man pulled out the knife and slashed SI Tan, who was closest to him.

The man was disarmed and arrested.



Advertisement

Advertisement

SI Tan suffered a deep 8cm-long cut on his bicep, and was out of action for nearly two months.

Urine samples by the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, and a search of his bedroom the next day turned up 0.71g of the drug.

While he was on bail, he duped a female friend into handing over S$1,300 and her identity card. He used her personal particulars to cheat a licensed moneylender into loaning him another S$1,000. His father has since paid back the S$2,300.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Nim urged the court to sentence the man to at least six years and six months' jail and six strokes of the cane.



Defence lawyer Cory Wong argued that his client did not know SI Tan was a policeman when he attacked him, because the officer was dressed in plain clothes, “did not produce his ID timeously, and was acting in a (suspicious) way”.



He added that his client was diagnosed with ADHD at a young age, and that recent psychiatric reports shows “the hyperactivity (and) impulsivity” seems to have persisted.



He said the young man, a talented chef, has a “bright future” ahead of him, and has “set his mind on re-starting his F&B business and continuing with ADHD treatment”.

“Unfortunately, cooking involves lots of sharp instruments,” District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim replied.

The man pleaded guilty to nine charges on Friday, including one for grievously hurting a police officer, two for the possession and consumption of methamphetamine, two for accessing his then girlfriend’s Facebook and email accounts and changing her passwords, and four for cheating.



Another 13 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.