Chelsea can expect 'roaring welcome' in Singapore: Schooling

SINGAPORE: Goofing around with world-class Premier League footballers might be a dream to many, but for national swimmer Joseph Schooling, it is just part of the perks of being an Olympic champion.

Over the last weekend, the die-hard Blues fan was given a special welcome by Chelsea Football Club on his first visit to Stamford Bridge.

In a video posted on Chelsea’s Facebook page, Schooling was seen enjoying matchday hospitality with VIP seating, where he witnessed the Blues 2-1 defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday.







Joseph Schooling interviewed by Chelsea TV on matchday. (Source: Chelsea Football Club/ Facebook)

Schooling also went on a tour of the 41,663-capacity stadium, including access to the club's dressing room and dugout.

The 21-year-old was also given priviliged access to Chelsea's training ground in Cobham where he was presented with a printed number-10 jersey by first team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and club captain John Terry.

Schooling then met his favourite player, Chelsea’s own number 10, Eden Hazard.



The Belgian playmaker sent a congratulatory message to Schooling last August after he edged out Michael Phelps and won a historic 100m butterfly gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.





Joseph Schooling meets his favourite footballer Eden Hazard. (Photo: Chelsea Football Club/ Facebook)

During his visit, Hazard was seen playing journalist as he sat and interviewed the Singaporean for the club cameras.

In an interview with the club TV, Schooling said of his debut visit: “This is kind of like a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to come to Stamford Bridge, watch a live game.”

Chelsea, who are current favourites to win the English Premier League, will be visiting Singpaore in the summer as part of the club’s pre-season tour.



On the upcoming tour, Schooling said: “I think Singaporeans will give them a huge welcome. I think there are a lot of Chelsea fans in Singapore. So I think they’ll get a roaring welcome and hopefully I can be there to see them."

The English giants will be playing European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Inter Milan on Jul 25 and 29 at the Sports Hub.

On the match venue, Schooling said: “It’s a great stadium, it’s brand new so everything is in posh condition.



"I think the stadium’s pretty loud. We had an opening ceremony for the SEA Games in 2015 and I was down on the stage and the roars were just huge. I think they’ll have a lot of fun.”