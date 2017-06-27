Chelsea FC players take on char kway teow challenge

SINGAPORE: They're known for battling it out at the top flight of English football, but on Monday (Jun 26), Chelsea players Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Nathan Ake fired up the competition off-pitch to see who could cook the best char kway teow.

They were tasked to prepare the Singapore hawker dish by KS Toh, the head chef of Singapore Garden restaurant in London, in what appeared to be an effort to reach out to football fans here.

In a video of the challenge, which was later posted online by Chelsea Football Club, the three players were seen making fun of each other while labouring over their woks.

Assistant coach and club ambassador Carlo Cudicini then joined Toh to judge their efforts.

Pronouncing captain Cahill's efforts as too "soggy", Cudicini declared Ake's dish as his favourite, while Toh chose Luiz's char kway teow as the winner.



The Blues face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in July as part of the International Champions Cup Singapore which will be held at the National Stadium.

"We’re looking forward to going to Asia this summer, the fans are so passionate you can’t help enjoying yourself," Cahill said in an accompanying press release. "I haven’t been to China or Singapore before so it’s good to be able to tick off some more places."

"It’s amazing to see the passion for Chelsea wherever we go," he added. "The fans in Asia are crazy, making the commitment to watch games in the middle of the night when we are playing so it’s nice to be able to give a little something back."



