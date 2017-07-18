Chemical leak at Kallang Way contained

SINGAPORE: A chemical leak at 166 Kallang Way on Tuesday (Jul 18) has been contained.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the leak is contained within a sealed production room in the premises. It added that the leak has been "shut off".

SCDF said it dispatched two fire engines, a fire bike, three support vehicles and two ambulances to the scene.

In an earlier Facebook post, SCDF said StarHub mobile subscribers in the area would have received a message urging them to stay away from the area.

The police also said in a Facebook post that it was responding to an "incident" at 166 Kallang Way, where an office building is located.

Occupants of the building include electronic components manufacturer Epcos, telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm and Shell Solar.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.