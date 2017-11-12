Chemical spill response exercise to be held at Tuas Second Link on Nov 15

SINGAPORE: Traffic diversions are expected at the Tuas Second Link on two days in the coming week due to a chemical spill response exercise, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media advisory on Sunday (Nov 12).

A rehearsal for the exercise will be held on Nov 13 from 7am to noon, while the exercise will be held on Nov 15 from 6am to 2pm.

The biennial exercise will be conducted by Singapore's NEA and Malaysia's Department of Environment (DOE) along with several agencies.

The exercise will simulate a chemical spill along the Tuas Second Link after two vehicles - a passenger car and a truck - are involved in a collision. As a result of the collision, chemicals being transported by the truck will start leaking onto the road. Six chemical drums will look like they are damaged and release some fumes, NEA added.

The public and motorists are advised not to be alarmed and to closely follow the traffic marshalls' directions at the site during the stated dates and times.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the Tuas Second Link when the rehearsal and exercise are ongoing. They are also advised to tune in to Singapore radio stations for any traffic announcements, added NEA.

