Cherry blossoms back in bloom at Gardens by the Bay until Mar 24

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome will once again be shrouded in a dreamy pink haze of cherry blossoms with a floral display that will run until Mar 24.



"Blossom Bliss" is the second time it is putting together a cherry blossom - or sakura - display, after an "experimental floral display" last year to see if the weather-sensitive cherry blossoms could be brought to the tropics.

“Despite the challenges of bringing sakura to Singapore, we were encouraged by the positive response from the public last year to explore another floral display this year, Gardens by the Bay chief operating officer Felix Loh said in a media release on Wednesday (Mar 8).



More than 20 varieties of cherry blossoms, complemented by peach blossoms will be set in a Japanese-inspired landscape featuring traditional elements such as a tea house and authentic Japanese rickshaws.











The pale pink Prunus Accolade (above) and crysanthemum-like Prunus Kikushidare are among the cherry blossom varieties that will be returning for the second year. (Photos: Gardens by the Bay)

A pathway flanked by cherry and peach blossom trees provides a particularly picturesque backdrop for photos, Gardens by the Bay said in the news release.

This year’s floral display features more cherry blossom trees spread out around Flower Dome, instead of being confined within a "flower field" as they were last year, according to Gardens by the Bay.

It also introduces new varieties, such as the Prunus Snow Fountain, which has a weeping shape that makes the masses of small white flowers on its branches look like cascading snow, and Prunus Fukubana, a small, showy tree that produces profuse clusters of rich pink flowers.









The Prunus Snow Fountain (above) and Prunus Fukubana. (Photos: Gardens by the Bay)

The flowers bloom for about one or two weeks, and updates on the state of blooming can be found on Gardens by the Bay's Facebook page.

Flower Dome opens from 9am to 9pm daily, and tickets can be pre-booked online.