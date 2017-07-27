Chief Justice among 5 judges to hear Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on Presidential Election court ruling

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 31), Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will be among five judges to hear Dr Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against the court ruling dismissing his application contesting the legitimacy of the upcoming reserved Presidential Election.

The other four judges are Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash, Judge of Appeal Steven Chong, Justice Chua Lee Ming and Justice Kannan Ramesh, according to the Supreme Court's hearing list.

The Court of Appeal is usually made up of three judges.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Dr Tan said it is "significant" that the hearing will involve five judges instead of three. "It points to the importance of the Constitutional issues for clarification," he wrote.



"Some have asked whether the CJ should hear this case since he chaired the Constitutional Commission that recommended the reserved elections," noted Dr Tan. He said the court wrote to the Attorney-General, as well as his lawyers last week, asking if the parties have any objections to the Chief Justice sitting at the hearing. "Both sides said there were none," Dr Tan said, adding that he welcomes the Chief Justice's involvement.

"In my view, no other judge knows more about the subject than the CJ. It is therefore proper and beneficial to Singaporeans that he is available to address questions on the reserved election scheme and its spirit and purpose," Dr Tan wrote. "I look forward to hearing the court's deliberations on my appeal next Monday."

A Member of Parliament for 26 years (1980 to 2006), Dr Tan ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. He announced his intention to run again in March 2016, but amendments to the Constitution passed last year have precluded him from doing so.

Under new rules, if there is no President from a particular racial community for five consecutive terms, the next term will be reserved for a President from that community. The upcoming election will be reserved for Malays.

Dr Tan mounted a legal challenge arguing that the Government's decision to count five terms from President Wee Kim Wee's was "unconstitutional".

His application contesting the legitimacy of the reserved Presidential Election was dismissed on Jul 7 and Dr Tan filed an appeal on Jul 12.