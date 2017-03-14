Child who turned blue saved by quick actions of SMRT staff

SINGAPORE: Two SMRT staff and a Certis Cisco security officer have been lauded for their quick actions that helped save the life of a young boy.

According to a SMRT Facebook post on Tuesday night (Mar 14), the boy's lips had turned bluish and his eyes had stopped moving while he was with his mother at Somerset MRT station. Certis Cisco officer Punitha, who noticed the crying mother and her child, alerted station manager William and assistant station manager Kuldip.

Thanks to the public-spiritedness and courage of our #SMRTHeroes and members of the public, a child’s life was saved!... Posted by SMRT on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

William then tried to open the child's mouth to ensure that his airway was not blocked and started to pat the baby gently on his back while Kuldip made a public service announcement to seek professional help, SMRT said.

A medic and a nurse responded to the call for assistance and they helped ensure the child's airway was cleared. Not long after, the child started to respond. The team also advised the mother to bring the child for further medical attention at the nearest hospital.

"We really want to thank everyone who came forward to help," the boy's father, Mr Kelvin Wong, was quoted as saying. "At that point in time, my wife did not know who to approach but these people came forward to help. They were very professional and we really appreciate it,” he added.

Said Kuldip: “The most important thing that was on our minds was to save the child. We cried tears of relief and joy when the child responded.”