'Chilling': AETOS officers chose to endanger society they had been entrusted with protecting, Masagos says

SINGAPORE: The arrest of two auxiliary police officers under the Internal Security Act is all the more "chilling" as they had been entrusted with protecting Singapore's society but instead chose to endanger it, Mr Masagos Zulkifli said on Tuesday (Jun 20).

Muhammad Khairul Mohamed, a 24-year-old AETOS officer, was detained for planning to travel to Syria to take part in armed violence, while his colleague, Mohammad Rizal Wahid, 36, was put under a restriction order for supporting Khairul's intentions.

"The most recent arrest is more chilling given that these two were trusted to protect our society, but instead chose to endanger it. I’m glad our authorities have stopped them in time," Mr Masagos, who is Environment and Water Resources Minister, said in a Facebook post.

In a separate post, Parliament Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin condemned "Khairul's ill intentions and Rizal's irresponsible inaction".

"Their conduct has disgraced the uniformed service. They have let Singapore and the community down," he said.



"The people trust our uniformed officers," Mr Amrin added. "Muslim and non-Muslim officers serve alongside one another with trust and confidence, for decades. No distinction is made based on race or religion.

"I worry that Khairul's and Rizal's conduct may undermine scores of Muslim officers who love this country, and served and continue to serve our Singapore with loyalty and courage," he said, adding that some of the officers had even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"The corrosive potential of Khairul's and Rizal's conduct has to be checked."

Mr Masagos said the episode should not be allowed to tarnish the work done by security personnel, noting that the vast majority of Home Team officers go beyond their call of duty to protect Singapore.



"They’ve been doing this all these decades, regardless of race, language or religion. I’m confident they will continue to do so," he said. "We must continue to support them for their dedication and relentless pursuit for a secure Singapore."

"GLAD" RASUL DAHRI WRITINGS ARE BANNED: MASAGOS

Mr Masagos added that he was "glad" that the writings of Rasul Dahri have been banned for the preacher's "extreme and exclusive views that will inevitably sow divisions and disharmony in our country".

"To this end, Singaporeans must hear that Muslims reject all forms of extremism," Mr Masagos said.



"Let me be one to assure my fellow Singaporeans: know that we Muslims stand united against extremism and we will continue to work hand in hand to preserve the peace and harmony we enjoy as a country."

He added: "I hope my community will reflect the need to watch out for our children and loved ones.

"We cannot allow strident or extreme teachings of Islam to take root here. To my Muslim brothers and sisters, I must emphasise the importance of seeking Islamic knowledge from the right sources and have confidence in the guidance by our Mufti and MUIS."



Mr Masagos also noted that the latest arrests came on the back of the earlier detention of infant-care assistant Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, 22, for planning to join the Islamic State group in Syria.

"I’m sad that (the arrests) have happened just before our Raya festivities this weekend. Our authorities have to announce them as and when they get detained," he wrote.

"But then again, we know terrorists do not respect Ramadan nor Raya."



Noting the "many" recent terror attacks all over the world, he said: "I hope that Singaporeans will not let the extremists and terrorists nurture the seeds of mistrust between our communities. We must not let our guard down and must continue our efforts in tightening processes to detect and guard against terrorism."